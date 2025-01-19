Barcola strikes late as PSG sink Lens

LENS, France : A late goal from Bradley Barcola earned Paris St Germain a 2-1 victory at Lens on Saturday to keep the French champions well clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Barcola struck four minutes from time when he met a pass from Joao Neves on the left of the box and sent a powerful shot into the top right corner.

PSG lead the table with 46 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille as they prepare to host Strasbourg on Sunday. Lens are seventh on 27 points.

Lens stunned the visitors nine minutes before the break when M'Bala Nzola found space at the back post to meet a flicked corner, taking his time to calmly slot the ball home from close range.

Nzola thought he had doubled the lead for Lens early in the second half when he received a through ball, raced into the box and forced it into the net, only for the offside flag to be raised.

PSG equalised just before the hour mark when Barcola fought his way into the penalty area and squared the ball to an unmarked Fabian Ruiz who calmly slotted home.

Both sides had chances in the dying minutes before Barcola struck to secure PSG's 14th league win of the season.