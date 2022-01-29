Logo
Barella and Walker to miss both legs of Champions League last-16 ties
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup Final - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 12, 2022 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Swindon Town v Manchester City - County Ground, Swindon, Britain - January 7, 2022 Manchester City's Kyle Walker during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein
29 Jan 2022 12:34AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:34AM)
Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Manchester City's Kyle Walker will both miss last 16 ties in the Champions League after their bans for receiving red cards in the final round of group matches was confirmed by UEFA on Friday.

European soccer governing body's control, ethics and disciplinary body announced that Italy midfielder Barella has been handed a two-game suspension for "assault" following his red card at Real Madrid in December.

Barella was shoved into the advertising boards by Real defender Eder Militao and reacted angrily, attempting to punch the Brazilian's leg while he was on the floor, earning him a straight red card.

Inter said they would not appeal the decision even though one of their key midfielders has been suspended for two games instead of the standard one-match ban. The ban rules out Barella from both legs of their clash against Liverpool.

Walker has been banned from City's next three Champions League matches following his sending-off against RB Leipzig last month.

The England rightback was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul - also referred to as "assault" on a UEFA charge sheet - in the closing stages of City's final group match against the German side.

He will not play against Sporting Lisbon in the next round or the first leg of any potential quarter-final should City progress past the Portuguese side.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

