Sport

Barkley header salvages Villa draw with lowly Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - November 23, 2024 Aston Villa's Ross Barkley scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - November 23, 2024 Aston Villa's Ross Barkley scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - November 23, 2024 Aston Villa's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
24 Nov 2024 01:18AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2024 01:44AM)
BIRMINGHAM, England : Ross Barkley headed in a late equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 Premier League draw with lowly Crystal Palace on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon at Villa Park.

Ismaila Sarr gave Palace an early lead, Ollie Watkins levelled for Villa who then had a penalty from Youri Tielemans saved by Dean Henderson before Justin Devenny restored Palace's advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Barkley grabbed the equaliser in the 77th minute when, with his back to the net, he headed home a corner from close range.

Villa, who have not won in the top flight since September, are seventh in the table on 19 points from 12 games. Palace are 18th on eight points.

Source: Reuters

