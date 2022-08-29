Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Chelsea's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Tony Obrien/Files

29 Aug 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England midfielder Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Barkley, 28, left his boyhood side Everton and joined Chelsea in 2018 before making 100 appearances for the London team in all competitions and scoring 12 goals.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup but struggled to nail down a starting spot and spent a season on loan at Aston Villa.

Barkley's final game for Chelsea was against Watford in May and he scored a late header that secured victory in the last league match of the season.

"We would like to thank Ross for his contribution to Chelsea and wish him well for the rest of his career," Chelsea said in a statement on their website.

Barkley, who has played for England 33 times, will look to find a new club as a free agent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.