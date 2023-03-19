Barnes earns Leicester point at Brentford

LONDON : Harvey Barnes netted a superb second-half equaliser to give Leicester City a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday as the home side finished with 10 men after Shandon Baptiste was sent off in the closing stages.

Mathias Jensen broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute as the home side made the most of a short corner to leave the Leicester defence floundering.

The ball fell to the Danish midfielder, who was able to send a deflected left-foot drive into the net, his fourth goal in five home league games.

Leicester's attack failed to muster a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but Barnes came to the rescue seven minutes into the second half.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picked out James Maddison in the middle and he slid a pass into the pass of Barnes who dinked the ball beautifully over the keeper to make it 1-1.

That goal swung the game in Leicester's favour and their cause was further helped by the dismissal of substitute Baptiste, who picked up two bookings within four minutes to earn a red in stoppage time.

Leicester stayed 16th in the table on 25 points, ahead of Everton on goal difference and one clear of West Ham United in 18th.

Brentford, who could have broken into the top six with a win, are eighth on 42 points, behind sixth-placed Liverpool and seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference.