Barrett replaces McKenzie as All Blacks flyhalf for Cane's 100th test

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has dropped flyhalf Damian McKenzie from his starting side and replaced him with Beauden Barrett for New Zealand's last test of the Rugby Championship against Australia in Wellington on Saturday.

Former Sam Cane was named at openside flanker for what will be his 100th test and is set to become the 13th All Black to pass the milestone in his final international on New Zealand soil.

Barrett will line up with scrumhalf TJ Perenara in an experienced halfback partnership at a ground where they played together in Super Rugby for several seasons. McKenzie and Cortez Ratima drop to the bench.

McKenzie has started all of the eight tests in Robertson's first season in charge but has perhaps paid the price for the All Blacks struggling to close out games in a string of matches this year.

Most recently, New Zealand made a blistering start to last week's test against Australia in Sydney but had to hold on for a narrow victory by three points.

The switch of flyhalves means Will Jordan will again start at fullback, as he did last week after twice World Player of the Year Barrett was sidelined by a stomach bug on the morning of the match.

Barrett's brother Jordie, who was ruled out of Saturday's match by a knee injury, is replaced at inside centre by Anton Lienert-Brown.

David Havili provides midfield cover on the bench and experienced lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns from injury to do the same for the second row.

The All Blacks locked up the Bledisloe Cup for another year last weekend but the two defeats in South Africa as well as a shock home loss to Argentina mean they cannot retain the Rugby Championship title this season.

"We are excited about the opportunity this week to put in a complete performance against the Wallabies in Wellington," Robertson said in a news release.

"Sam will be joining an exclusive club of All Black centurions, which is testament to his fortitude and work ethic."

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Wallace Sititi, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-David Havili