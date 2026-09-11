Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national football coach Barry Whitbread, who led the Lions to their first international title, has died, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday (Sep 11). He was 77.

“His contribution to the game and to Singapore football will always be remembered and cherished,” said FAS in an Instagram post late on Friday honouring the Englishman.



“We extend our deepest condolences to Barry’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Born in 1949, Whitbread served as the head coach of the Lions from 1995 to 1998.

His tenure culminated in the 1998 Tiger Cup - now known as the ASEAN Championship - when he led the national team to their first international trophy in Vietnam.