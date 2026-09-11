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Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77
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Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77

He led the Singapore national football team to their first international trophy in Vietnam.

Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77

A photo of Barry Whitbread posted by his son on Sep 11, 2026. (Photo: X/Zak Whitbread)

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Emil Chan
Emil Chan
11 Sep 2026 11:48PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2026 11:58PM)
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SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national football coach Barry Whitbread, who led the Lions to their first international title, has died, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday (Sep 11). He was 77.

“His contribution to the game and to Singapore football will always be remembered and cherished,” said FAS in an Instagram post late on Friday honouring the Englishman.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Barry’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Born in 1949, Whitbread served as the head coach of the Lions from 1995 to 1998.

His tenure culminated in the 1998 Tiger Cup - now known as the ASEAN Championship - when he led the national team to their first international trophy in Vietnam.

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Singapore national football team players celebrate pose with their trophy after winning the Tiger Cup's final against Vietnam on Sep 5, 1998, in Hanoi. (Photo: AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam)

The Lions had begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaysia before drawing 0-0 with hosts Vietnam and beating Laos 4-1 to finish top of their group.

They then beat Indonesia 2-1 in the semi-finals to earn another meeting with Vietnam, this time in the final in Hanoi.

Lions defender R Sasikumar scored the only goal in the 71st minute with his shoulder blade, getting on the end of Kadir Yahaya's cross. The goal has since been dubbed the "Shoulder of God".

The Singappore team celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match of the Southeast Asian Soccer Tiger Cup against Vietnam on Sep 5, 1998, in Hanoi. (Photo: AFP/Hiang Dinh Nam)

The victory was the first of four regional titles for the Lions, who went on to win the championship again in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

Whitbread’s son Zak Whitbread remembered his father as a “rare man of immense integrity, principled, positive and true to who he was.”

“He lived for family and football, lived his dream, helped me live mine and was an incredible Dad,” he wrote on X.

Source: CNA/dy/

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