Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - League One - Blackpool v Bristol Rovers - Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, Britain - May 9, 2021 Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton after the match Action Images/Molly Darlington

06 Dec 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:55PM)
LONDON : Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton was found not guilty on Monday of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after an English third-tier match in April 2019.

Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.

The 39-year-old was cleared of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

