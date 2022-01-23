Logo
Barty fends off Anisimova to reach Australian Open quarter-finals
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
23 Jan 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 05:39PM)
MELBOURNE : Ash Barty will play an Australian Open quarter-final for the fourth straight year after defeating emerging talent Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne on Sunday.

The world number one was able to handle a spirited challenge from the American, proving the steadier player on key points through the 74-minute contest.

Although Barty had her stunning streak of 63 straight service holds broken, her ability to absorb the power of her 20-year-old rival and draw errors proved critical.

Seeking to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, Barty will play another American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday for a spot in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Courtney Walsh in Melbourne; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

