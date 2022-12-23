Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return

Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return

FILE PHOTO: Jul 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (R) talks with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (L) in the dugout against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

23 Dec 2022 09:59AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Trevor Bauer's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's (MLB) domestic violence and sexual assault policy has been cut by a neutral arbitrator, clearing the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's immediate reinstatement.

In April, MLB suspended the 2018 All Star for 324 games without pay following what Commissioner Rob Manfred described as an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman last year.

The arbitrator, who was selected by MLB and its players' association (MLBPA), had "affirmed" that Bauer violated the policy but cut the suspension to 194 games, the league said on Thursday.

The arbitrator docked Bauer's salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season but had reinstated him "effectively immediately", it added.

Bauer, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, tweeted on Thursday: "Can’t wait to see y’all out at a stadium soon!"

"While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence," the league said.

The Dodgers said on Twitter: "We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.