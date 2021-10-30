Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead
Oct 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros during game three of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead
Oct 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning during game three of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
30 Oct 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades.

Third baseman Austin Riley produced a double to send home Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the third and catcher Travis d'Arnaud brought the fans to their feet with a solo homer in the eighth.

Manager Brian Snitker thanked Anderson after 76 pitches with a dugout handshake before turning to his bullpen, which kept up the momentum even as Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz ended the Braves' hitless streak with a single in the eighth.

The Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, faced an unforgiving away crowd that kicked off the affair by raining down boos and cries of "cheater" on leadoff hitter Jose Altuve.

The chilly and rainy evening marked only the eighth time two rookie starting pitchers have faced off in a World Series Game, as Astros starter Luis Garicia had six strikeouts.

Game Four of the World Series is on Saturday in Atlanta.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us