Sport

Baseball-Marlins become first major team with women as president and GM
Sport

Baseball-Marlins become first major team with women as president and GM

Baseball-Marlins become first major team with women as president and GM

FILE PHOTO: Apr 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view outside of loanDepot park prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

15 Nov 2022 03:38AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 03:58AM)
The Miami Marlins became the first U.S. major sports franchise to have two women simultaneously running a team's day-to-day off-the-field affairs after they appointed Caroline O'Connor as president of business operations on Monday.

The decision to promote O'Connor comes two years after the Marlins made history when they named Kim Ng as Major League Baseball's first female general manger.

"I think we're a really special organization. (Team owner) Bruce (Sherman) has put a lot of trust in us, and he really looked at merit and who can do the job," O'Connor said in a report on the Marlins website.

"I'm really excited about it. I think it makes our organization unique and stand out, and shows what women can do and the roles that they can hold."

In her new role, O'Connor's responsibilities will include overseeing sales, partnerships, marketing, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion and special projects.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline's business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations," Sherman said in a statement. "Her passion and drive for success is unmatched in our game and the South Florida market.

"Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition."

Source: Reuters

