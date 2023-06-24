Logo
Baseball-Mets to meet Phillies in London in 2024
May 17, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets players celebrate as first baseman Pete Alonso (20) touches home plate after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Oct 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies players pose for a team photo after their 4-3 win over he San Diego Padres to win the National League Pennant in game five of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank ParkMandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
24 Jun 2023 01:25PM
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next year, becoming the latest Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to take their rivalry across the pond, the league and its players' union (MLBPA) said on Friday.

The teams will meet on June 8 and 9 at the London Stadium in the third edition of the MLB London series. It will be the Phillies' first international trip and the fourth one for the Mets, who have played in Mexico, Japan and Puerto Rico.

The St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs face off this weekend as the series returns following its inaugural edition in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

"We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing, and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

MLB will also play regular-season games in London in 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city.

Source: Reuters

