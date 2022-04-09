Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Baseball - MLB Opening Day rosters feature 275 international players
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Baseball - MLB Opening Day rosters feature 275 international players

09 Apr 2022 02:45AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 02:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A total 275 international players from a record-tying 21 countries and territories appeared on Opening Day rosters, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday.

The total number of international players represents 28.2per cent of a total pool of 975 players and trails only the 291 recorded in 2020, MLB said in a news release.

As has been the case each year since MLB began releasing the data in 1995, the Dominican Republic led the way among countries and territories outside the United States with 99 players.

Venezuela (67), Cuba (23) Puerto Rico (16) and Mexico (13) rounded out the top five.

For the second consecutive season, the Houston Astros have the most internationally-born players with 16, followed by the Washington Nationals (15), Minnesota Twins (13), San Diego Padres (13) and Miami Marlins (12).

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us