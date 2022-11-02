Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead

Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter David Hensley (17) strikes out against Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) during the seventh inning in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Nick Nelson (57) pitches against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) high five following their team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate after their 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate after their team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
02 Nov 2022 12:21PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 12:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday.

Bryce Harper got Citizens Bank Park rocking early when he sent a breaking ball from Lance McCullers over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Solo shots by Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh in the next inning pushed the lead to 4-0 before the Astros threatened with two on in the top of the fifth and Jose Altuve at the plate.

But Suarez, who was backed up in the early innings by some stellar plays from the unheralded Phillies defense, elicited a harmless fly ball to end what would be the Astros last best chance.

A 443-foot two-run shot from Kyle Schwarber and a solo shot from Rhys Hoskins further energized the raucous Philadelphia crowd, who saw their team's record at home improve to 6-0 this postseason.

"It's our fanbase, plain and simple," Harper said after the game, which had been postponed by a day due to bad weather.

"They keep us going, keep us fired up. When we were able to come out on the field today, they were all here ready to go.

"They believe in us and we believe in them, so it's been great."

The Astros will look to even the series when they send Cristian Javier to the mound for Game Four.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.