Dodgers baseball star Ohtani 'honoured' by maiden World Series win

NEW YORK: Shohei Ohtani said he was "honoured" to have sealed his first World Series title after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic on Wednesday (Oct 30).

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar signed for the Dodgers in December last year after six fruitless seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, determined to get a taste of postseason glory.

Ohtani's quest for a championship paid off spectacularly on Wednesday as the Dodgers produced a stunning rally to defeat the Yankees 7-6 and clinch a 4-1 series victory.

Although Ohtani had a relatively quiet World Series - failing to get a home run and suffering a shoulder injury in game two - it did little to take the shine of his maiden championship.

"I'm honoured to be able to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team," said Ohtani following a beer and champagne-soaked celebration in the Dodgers locker-room.

"My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honour."