Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy: A stoppage-time goal from Zeki Amdouni earned Basel a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday (May 11) to make the Swiss side favourites to reach the final.

Arthur Cabral put the hosts in front after 25 minutes with a header, his seventh goal of this season's competition.

Andy Diouf equalised for Basel after 71 minutes with a well-placed low shot from just outside the box and Amdouni silenced the Italian fans three minutes into added time with the winner.

The return leg will be played next Thursday.