Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina

Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - Fiorentina v Basel - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 11, 2023 FC Basel's Mohamed Zeki Amdouni scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - Fiorentina v Basel - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 11, 2023 FC Basel's Kasim Nuhu in action with Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - Fiorentina v Basel - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 11, 2023 Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri in action with FC Basel's Jean-Kevin Augustin REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - Fiorentina v Basel - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 11, 2023 FC Basel's Dan Ndoye in action with Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
12 May 2023 05:10AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Italy: A stoppage-time goal from Zeki Amdouni earned Basel a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday (May 11) to make the Swiss side favourites to reach the final.

Arthur Cabral put the hosts in front after 25 minutes with a header, his seventh goal of this season's competition.

Andy Diouf equalised for Basel after 71 minutes with a well-placed low shot from just outside the box and Amdouni silenced the Italian fans three minutes into added time with the winner.

The return leg will be played next Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Europa Conference League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.