Two Singapore basketball club players handed lifetime FIBA bans over match manipulation
The Basketball Association of Singapore said that the players' actions have "severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball".
SINGAPORE: Two basketball club players who played for Singapore Adroit have been handed lifetime bans by governing body FIBA over match manipulation.
In a statement released on Jul 15, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said that the players' actions have "severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball".
Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak were found to have manipulated an Adroit game against New Taipei Kings International, with Kolchenko also found to have manipulated the club’s game against Hi Tech Club during the Champions League East Asia in May 2025.
FIBA imposed a lifetime ban on the players on May 20, which bars them from participating in any FIBA or FIBA-related activities, whether in the capacity of a player or otherwise.
"This lifetime ban applies to BAS’ activities as well," it said.
BAS said that it takes a serious view of these "unacceptable" actions, in line with FIBA's stance on the matter.
"Clubs and athletes representing Singapore basketball are expected to uphold the highest standards of fair play and the integrity of the sport.
"BAS does not condone any actions that could undermine this commitment, and we will continue to actively monitor all sanctioned tournaments and events," it said.
BAS maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against match-fixing, and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have compromised fair play, it added.
Last year, nine people were arrested for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the K. Star National Basketball League Division 1, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said.
Some of them were players from teams participating in the 2025 edition of the competition. Those being investigated were suspended from official basketball activities, Sport Singapore said then.
One of the games that was allegedly fixed was between Tagawa and Tong Whye on Aug 1, 2025, which Tagawa won 66-43.
Players from Adroit who were suspended while being investigated later took part in the semi-finals of the competition, prompting the final to be postponed.
The club was later disqualified from the tournament, the Straits Times reported.