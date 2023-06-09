Logo
Bastianini cleared to race at home Italian MotoGP
09 Jun 2023 12:29AM
Ducati MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini will return from injury at his home Italian Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical test at Mugello on Thursday.

The Italian has not raced since fracturing his right shoulder-blade in a crash at the opening round in Portugal in March.

He tried to return in Spain in April but withdrew due to the pain after a couple of practice laps.

"After so many weeks off it won't be easy," he said. "In any case, I'm motivated. It's our home race and I'm aiming to do well."

Team mate and world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed in France last month and partially fractured his right ankle, was also cleared to race along with RNF team mates Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Source: Reuters

