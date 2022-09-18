Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes

Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes
MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - September 18, 2022 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Enea Bastianini celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Juan Medina
Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes
MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - September 18, 2022 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Enea Bastianini celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race alongside second placed Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia and third placed Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro REUTERS/Juan Medina
18 Sep 2022 09:23PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 09:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Enea Bastianini beat Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap to win a thrilling Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday for his fourth victory of the season as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out in the first lap, blowing the title race wide open.

Gresini Racing's Bastianini avenged his narrow San Marino GP defeat earlier this month by denying Bagnaia a fifth straight win after a photo finish in Alcariz, fighting off the Ducati rider to win by 0.042 seconds.

Bagnaia cut Frenchman Quartararo's championship lead to 10 points with five races remaining, with Aleix Espargaro also back in the title hunt after completing the podium for Aprilia by passing Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder on the penultimate lap.

Reigning champion Quartararo hit the rear of Marc Marquez's Honda on the exit of turn five before the Spaniard and Takaaki Nakagami made contact, bringing the race to a premature end for all three riders.

"I lost the rear in Turn 3 and Fabio made contact. When I engaged the holeshot device later in the lap, the bike locked and moved to the left because there was a piece of Fabio's bike in the rear," Marquez said.

"It was really unlucky and I want to apologise to both Taka and Fabio."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.