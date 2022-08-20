Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP

Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP

MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 20, 2022 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Enea Bastianini in action during qualifying REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

20 Aug 2022 09:31PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2022 09:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini clinched his first MotoGP pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after producing a blistering final lap at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Bastianini, a three-time winner in the premier class, snatched the pole from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap, finishing 0.024 seconds ahead of him.

Bagnaia's team mate Jack Miller came third as Ducati completed a front-row lockout in a tight final qualifying session.

"It had been a long time for me without a pole position," said Italian Bastianini, who made his premier class debut at Qatar in 2021.

"Today we arrived prepared for the qualifying and at the end I am very happy, also for Gresini and Ducati, we are on top for tomorrow."

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin finished fourth and Johann Zarco came sixth as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo had to settle for the fifth spot on his Yamaha.

"It will be a ready hard race because Fabio is really fast here, but I want to arrive tomorrow and battle with this guy," Bastianini added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.