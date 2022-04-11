Logo
Bastianini wins Austin GP as Marquez stages stunning comeback
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Grand Prix of Argentina - Autodromo Internacional, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 3, 2022 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Enea Bastianini during the warm up before the race REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

11 Apr 2022 03:25AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 03:25AM)
Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his second MotoGP win of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday to move top of the championship, while the returning Marc Marquez stormed back to finish sixth after dropping to last place.

Suzuki rider Alex Rins battled through to second on the final lap to finish ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller, who claimed his first podium finish of the year in Austin, Texas.

Polesitter Jorge Martin, who led a Ducati quintet in qualifying, lost out to Miller at turn one and the two traded places but the Spaniard faded later in the race and had to settle for eighth.

Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, in action again after recovering from a bout of double vision, dropped to last after a sluggish start but powered his way back into the race.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

