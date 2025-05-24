Bath overwhelm Lyon to win Challenge Cup

CARDIFF :Bath completed the second stage of what they hope will be a dream treble when they proved too good in all areas for Lyon and romped to a 37-12 triumph in the European Challenge Cup final at the Principality Stadium on Friday.

Bath, who won the Premiership Cup this season and who will go into a home semi-final as the clear leaders of the English Premiership, were the better team throughout, but enjoyed the rub of the green in a controversial first half.

Having ridden their luck when they were down to 13 men, however, the took command of the match.

"We speak a lot about working hard for each other and the yellow card period is something we pride ourselves on," man of the match scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who scored the fourth and final try, told Premier Sports.

"To not concede in that yellow card period I thought was outstanding. We spoke before the game about not playing the occasion, just playing the game.

"I'm just so proud to be able to give the fans what they deserve after so many years of hurt."

Bath, the former powerhouse of English rugby, had not won a trophy since their Challenge Cup triumph in 2008 but ended the drought with this season's Premiership Cup, though that is something of a development competition.

Friday was a serious trophy, however, against a Lyon side who won it three years ago.

The French team blasted out of the blocks to create an overlap on the right wing and Ethan Dumortier dived over to score after three minutes.

PROLIFIC HOOKER

Bath took a while to settle but, after a Finn Russell penalty, built up forward momentum that ended with prolific hooker Tom Dunn forcing his way over from close range.

Spencer then took centre stage, following up a brilliant 50-20 kick with a zipped, miss-pass out to Max Ojomoh, who spun out of a tackle and touched down in one movement.

With Russell converting both, Bath led 17-5, but after 28 minutes they lost England flanker Sam Underhill to a yellow card for a sickening head contact into the face of Davit Niniashvili that could easily have been red.

Referee Hollie Davidson reduced Bath to 13 soon afterwards when winger Will Muir brought down the leaping Dumortier.

Lyon thought they had hit back through Dumortier but his try was ruled out for obstruction and Bath were delighted to reach halftime 17-3 ahead with the Lyon fans jeering the officials.

Lyon started the second half strongly and scored their second try through the strength of Arno Botha but, just as in the first, it was short-lived as Bath gained control.

Beno Obano was bundled over and a scything run by Tom de Glanville gave Spencer the chance to cap an outstanding individual display with the fourth try under the posts.

Bath then managed the game superbly, with Russell delivering a composed performance, converting all four tries and landing two penalties.

Northampton will face Bordeaux Begles in another Anglo-French clash in the Champions Cup final at the same Principality Stadium on Saturday.