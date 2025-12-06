From Batman to believers: World Cup minnows dream big

Dec 5 : A caped crusader danced in Glasgow, a tiny Caribbean island vowed to conquer the world and a Haitian fan predicted a semi-final run, as the 2026 World Cup draw delivered equal measures of euphoria and ambition for football's underdogs on Friday.

Scotland's 28-year wait to return to football's biggest stage exploded into kilted chaos at a Glasgow pub, where one supporter dressed as Batman captured the national mood.

"There's nothing better than our nation coming together. Forget Celtic, Rangers, unite the clans. Braveheart McBatman, here we go," shouted the caped crusader as fans sang "No Scotland, No Party."

The Tartan Army will face five-time winners Brazil, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C. A rematch with Brazil coming exactly 28 years after Scotland last appeared at a World Cup in 1998 and faced the same opponents in their opening game.

But if Scotland's return was joyous, tiny Curacao's debut was nothing short of miraculous. With just over 150,000 residents, the Caribbean island has become one of the smallest countries ever to reach the finals.

"I am so, so very proud. It's like the first time ever - it's like history written. I do not have words," said one emotional fan in Willemstad, the island's capital, as supporters absorbed their Group E draw with four-time champions Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

SOCCER'S DAVIDS VS GOLIATHS

Size, however, hasn't dampened ambition. "We're coming to conquer the whole world. It doesn't matter who we play against, Curacao is coming to the World Cup! Everybody be prepared," declared another jubilant supporter.

Haiti's qualification carried deep significance, with fans celebrating despite gang violence forcing them to play "home" fixtures in Curacao. Their 2-0 victory over Nicaragua secured only their second World Cup appearance since 1974.

"Once we're determined, I think that we will go so far in that World Cup. Whatever the team we will play, like Brazil or Italy, if we are determined we will beat them. I believe that (it's) good - at least we will play the semi-final," declared fan Exantus Olivier.

Another fan Lamour Levainceur referenced a gang leader's pledge to lay down arms if Haiti qualified for the World Cup.

Armed gangs control almost all of Port-au-Prince and have forced 1.3 million people from their homes. Haiti's French coach Sebastien Migne hasn't even been able to visit the country since his appointment 18 months ago.

On Sao Vicente island, Cape Verde residents watched nervously as their Group B draw paired them with former world champions Spain and Uruguay, plus Saudi Arabia. One supporter made the sign of the cross.

"So, we have two teams that have won the World Cup, which could be extremely difficult," resident Osvaldo Lima said.

"But we are a resilient country, we are fighters, we will fight as equals," he added.

Jordan, making their own historic debut, face perhaps the tournament's toughest assignment in Group J alongside defending champions Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

"I think this group is one of the toughest in the World Cup. Nevertheless, we hope to be at an appropriate level," said Jordanian citizen Bassel Al-Akour at an Amman cafe.

Yet hope springs eternal. Hassan Saadeh was already plotting an upset: "God willing, we'll win, we'll win. If they don't go through as first, we'll go through as second."

The 2026 tournament marks the first expanded 48-team World Cup, with six playoff berths still to be filled.