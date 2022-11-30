Logo
'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view at the start of the second half REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales' Ben Davies in action with England's Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Marko Djurica
30 Nov 2022 04:11AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 04:11AM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.

Rashford could have given England an early lead when Harry Kane set up him with a clever through ball but goalkeeper Danny Ward came off his line to block at his feet. Later, Foden fired over after a brilliant team effort on the counter-attack.

Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals to reach the knockouts, struggled to keep the ball and showed little attacking intent. England will advance if they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Source: Reuters

