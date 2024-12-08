Battling Brentford weather Newcastle storm to earn 4-2 victory

LONDON :Brentford continued their unbeaten Premier League home run with a 4-2 win against Newcastle United in which the visitors twice came back from a goal down in the first half before Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade struck to wrap up the points.

Brentford move up to sixth place on 23 points, four points off the top four and three ahead of the Magpies in 12th.

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff set the tone for a pulsating first half when his shot crashed off the bar in the second minute and it did not take long before the deadlock was broken when Brian Mbeumo scored a superb solo goal in the eighth.

The Brentford winger left defenders seemingly rooted to the spot as he danced past them before clipping his shot high into the net at the near post.

Newcastle levelled quickly, striker Alexander Isak stooping to head home Jacob Murphy’s penetrating ball into the middle just over three minutes later.

Disaster struck for Newcastle in the 28th minute though as Harvey Barnes passed the ball directly to Yoane Wissa who advanced before curling the ball past Nick Pope.

Barnes made up for his error less than four minutes later as he picked up the ball unmarked in the area and swept it into the far corner.

With the wind and rain making conditions increasingly difficult, Brentford took the lead for the third time in the 56th minute when a free kick into the box made its way through to Collins and he steered it across Pope to make it 3-2.

Newcastle’s best chance to equalise again came through a ball looped to the back post but Sandro Tonali sent his header high over the bar.

Newcastle continued to throw bodies forward but instead it was Brentford substitute Schade who scored to wrap up the win.

"One of the best results you can have in that weather, both sides were struggling, the wind was carnage," Brentford's Collins said after another high-scoring home game.

Brentford beat Leicester City 4-1 and Bournemouth 3-2 last month as the Gtech Community Stadium.

"It just seems to be goalfests every time at this stadium. Three points today though and the defence is something to worry about on Monday," he added.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes lashed out at his side after another disjointed display sent them home empty-handed.

"We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score - we never score first, we concede a lot of goals, this cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent," he said.