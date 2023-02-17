Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of S African cricket
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of S African cricket

Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of S African cricket

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v England - Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa - January 29, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma celebrates reaching his century REUTERS/Esa Alexander

17 Feb 2023 10:43PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been named as the new captain of the South African test team for the two-match series against West Indies, but has relinquished leadership of the T20 side, officials confirmed on Friday.

Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as skipper in the longest format, though the latter remains part of a much-changed squad.

South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has also released convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang from his duties, with more power given to new test coach Shukri Conrad to pick the side.

The test squad contains three uncapped players - batsman Tony de Zorzi, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The batting line-up has been bolstered by the return of Keegan Petersen from injury, and recalls for Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Heinrich Klaasen will play as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

"We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe," Conrad said in a media release.

"We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury. He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and the maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi."

Players dropped include batsmen Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen, while Theunis de Bruyn announced his retirement from international cricket this week.

The series against the West Indies starts in Pretoria on Feb. 28 and the tour will also contain three one-day internationals and three T20 games.

Bavuma will remain 50-over captain but his successor in the shortest form of the game has yet to be announced. The South African white ball sides are also led by a new coach, Rob Walter.

Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.