Bavuma out of third ODI v Ireland and doubt for Bangladesh tour
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma reacts REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

06 Oct 2024 06:31PM
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the third and final one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday and is a doubt to lead the Test team on a two-match tour of Bangladesh that starts on Oct. 21.

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm after diving for the crease while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second ODI on Friday, the same injury that kept him sidelined for a lengthy period two years ago.

Opener Reeza Hendricks will take his place in the squad for the final match in the series with South Africa holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home for personal reasons.

"Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Sunday.

Bavuma is a key part of the test batting line-up and his absence for what is likely to be a challenging series in Bangladesh would be a massive blow to the side.

Source: Reuters

