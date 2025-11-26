Bavuma savours South Africa's 'dream' win, Pant rues India's home woes

South Africa have endured "dark days" and their 2-0 sweep in India reflects their new mindset, said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma after his team completed a memorable series victory in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Despite being the reigning world champions, few expected South Africa to dominate India in the way they did - winning the series opener in Kolkata inside three days before beating the hosts by 408 runs in the first-ever test at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

"It's massive," Bavuma said at the presentation ceremony.

"These are the type of things that we're working towards and dreaming of. It's not every day where you get to think that you can come to India and walk away with a two-nil series win.

"I think what makes it sweeter for some of us within the group is the fact that we've been on the other side of the result. We've had dark days, and we know how tough it can be. I think for this group of gentlemen, again, another incredible achievement."

South Africa's first test series victory in India in 25 years looks even more special as it was achieved without pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who missed both tests with a rib injury.

South Africa came prepared for spin-friendly wickets in India. Their spinner Simon Harmer was judged player-of-the-series for his haul of 17 wickets, including six in India's second innings in Guwahati.

"I think there's a big shift in our mindset in terms of what we want to do when we're out there on the field of play," Bavuma said.

"I think our preparation is something that we've really upped. I think guys go out there quite clear on their roles and what we're trying to do."

India remained unbeaten at home for 12 years until New Zealand blanked them 3-0 late last year.

The defeat to South Africa in Guwahati was India's heaviest in terms of runs and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant said they should not be complacent about home success.

"They definitely played better cricket, but at the same time, in cricket you can't take anything for granted," said Pant, leading India in the absence of an injured Shubman Gill.

"There are moments in the game where you need to capitalise as a team, as a batting unit. But as a team, we didn't capitalise on those enough for a longer period of time, and that cost us the whole series."