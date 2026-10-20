Bavuma ton helps South Africa reach 318-7 at tea v Australia

Oct 20 : South Africa captain Temba Bavuma led a gritty fightback to help his side reach 318 runs for seven wickets at tea on the third day of the second test against Australia at St George's Park on Tuesday.

• Bavuma scored a fifth test century and was unbeaten on 125 after featuring in a record-breaking partnership with Marco Jansen and continuing to frustrate Australia's bowling attack with tail-ender Simon Harmer, who was 30 not out after the second session.

• Scott Boland (5-63) took one of the two wickets to fall on Tuesday to register the third five-wicket haul of his career and first outside of Australia as he snagged Jansen in the first over with the second new ball.

• Bavuma’s century came in 226 balls in a patient display as he put together an impressive knock while Jansen, who made 85 off 100 balls, went about punishing the bowling as the pair compiled a 132-run partnership to break the previous South Africa record of 89 runs for the seventh wicket in a test at St George’s Park, set against England in 1896.

• Wiaan Mulder (13) was dismissed in the morning session as he ducked into a short-pitched ball from Mitchell Starc and gloved it behind to slip Matt Renshaw. It was Starc’s 450th test wicket but Mulder was only given out after a review.

• South Africa had been in a precarious position when they resumed on 97-5 after only 43 overs were bowled on the opening two rain-affected days.

• Australia won last week’s opening test in Durban by 214 runs to take the lead in the three match series.