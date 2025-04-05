Bayer Leverkusen grab late winner against Heidenheim to keep title hopes alive

HEIDENHEIM, Germany : Reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen needed a stoppage-time goal from substitute Emiliano Buendia to snatch a 1-0 win over hosts Heidenheim on Saturday to keep their Bundesliga title hopes alive and stay six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso's team still looked to be feeling the effects of Tuesday's shock German Cup semi-final exit to third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld until Buendia curled a shot in off the post in second-half stoppage time.

The hosts had a much livelier first half and a string of clear chances with Leverkusen lacking any punch up front.

Alonso brought on fresh legs in Arthur and Patrik Schick in the 68th minute but it was Buendia, another substitute, who scored the winner.

Leverkusen are in second place on 62 points, six behind leaders Bayern Munich, with six matches left to play.