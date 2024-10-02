Bayern aim to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful

BIRMINGHAM, England : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane remains a doubt for their Champions League clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, coach Vincent Kompany said, but the Bundesliga leaders are looking to enjoy their experience despite his potential absence.

Kane scored four goals to lead Bayern to a 9-2 demolition of visitors Dinamo Zagreb in their opener, contributing to a record for the most goals by one team in a Champions League match.

The England striker, however, failed to have a shot in their 1-1 draw against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before picking up an injury after a knock late on.

"Harry trained today, and things went well. But we need to wait and see till tomorrow and be sure things stay like that," Kompany told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Then we can calmly make the right decision. Hopefully everything stays fine."

The Bayern coach expects his players to enjoy the challenge against Unai Emery's in-form Premier League side Villa.

"Everyone knows it's been over 40 years since Aston Villa last played in the European Cup. What they did last season was extraordinary, they've earned it," Kompany said.

"They're a really organised team with a good atmosphere at home. But Bayern are used to these nights. We want to enjoy it, and the players are hopefully up for playing here."

GNABRY UPBEAT

Forward Serge Gnabry, who played for Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion before moving to Germany, was upbeat about his return to England.

"England is very special. There's a great atmosphere in the old stadiums," Gnabry said.

"Football is often the biggest thing for people here in England, I'm looking forward to playing here tomorrow. It'll be Villa's first Champions League home game for many years, the place will be rocking."

Bayern will hope to keep up their recent run of form in what will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Villa winning the 1982 European Cup final 1-0 against the German side to lift their only major European trophy.

"Aston Villa are definitely a very good team that's been very consistent, playing well, is physical," Gnabry added.

"It's a very strenuous, very tough game. They also defend very well. It won't be easy tomorrow.

"(But) the coach demands a certain drive, high intensity so we don't allow the opponent any chances. That's what we're about at the moment. It feels great that we're so dominant again. We didn't manage that over long stretches in recent years.

"The more dominant you are, the more chances you have, the more goals you can score. It's a lot of fun for us at the moment in attack."