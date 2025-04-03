Bayern aim to go full throttle despite weakened defence, says Kompany

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are aiming to go "full throttle" and adapt creatively in the final stretch of the season after injuries in defence, coach Vincent Kompany said ahead of Friday's visit to mid-table Augsburg.

With 65 points from 27 games, Bayern hold a six-point lead over holders Bayer Leverkusen. They have won one of their last three Bundesliga matches, losing to lowly visitors VfL Bochum and drawing at Union Berlin before a 3-2 home win over St Pauli.

They are without left back Alphonso Davies and central defender Dayot Upamecano, probably for the rest of the season, and lost centre back Hiroki Ito to a metatarsal fracture in the St Pauli win.

However, Kompany has backed his side to stay confident and aggressive in their seven remaining league games.

"We have a few options for the full-back position. You can also get creative. The important thing is that we have confidence and it doesn't change the fact that we have to go full throttle. We want to win," the 38-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

"During the international break, we had time to look ahead. You think about how you want to approach these upcoming games, but then we had three fresh injuries. What I want is for the lads to stay fit and then we will get the results."

The Belgian coach named defender Sacha Boey as a good addition to the back line. The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.

"Sacha is a player who loves playing on the right. He's fit and definitely an option, and he'll get his minutes in the coming weeks. He was in a good position before his injury and hopefully he'll show his qualities again," said Kompany.

"We currently have six players who have regularly played at full-back. It's important that they stay fit."

After the Augsburg trip, Bayern host Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.