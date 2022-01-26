Logo
Bayern allowed to admit fans to stadium again
Bayern allowed to admit fans to stadium again

26 Jan 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 01:46AM)
BERLIN: Bavaria's government agreed on Tuesday to lift a ban on spectators attending major events, allowing Bayern Munich and other professional soccer clubs in the southern German state to let spectators into their stadiums again.

From Thursday, 25 per cent of seats may be filled again - up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators, the state chancellery said. The prerequisite is that fans be vaccinated and have a negative test result.

Other states have already allowed up to 15,000 spectators.

Bavaria had banned fans from stadiums in early December due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Reuters

