Bayern are close to their best despite consecutive draws-coach Kompany

BERLIN, Oct 16 : Bayern Munich are edging closer to their very best despite drawing their last two matches, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

The German champions, who take on visitors RB Leipzig on Saturday, have drawn their last two matches in all competitions – a 2-2 against Augsburg that included conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, followed by a 3-3 at rank outsiders Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They looked far from convincing in both matches, missing chances and looking shaky at the back, and having to come from behind both times to rescue draws.

They are currently in third spot in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

"We want to attack," Kompany told a press conference. "We have the feeling that there are a lot of things behind the perception of these two results. I have the feeling it is just before we show our very best version.

"In the last two matches we shot 50 times on goal. If we do a few things better then we are not too far from our very best version."

Bayern have busy weeks coming up and after Leipzig – they face Arsenal in the Champions League before taking on leaders Freiburg in the Bundesliga. They then host Dortmund in Der Klassiker on October 31 after a German Cup second-round match against Magdeburg.

"These moments that some people think might be difficult we say these are the best moments you can have in your career. If you win these matches then you have created some moments," Kompany said.

"We are sharp and motivated... we look forward to these matches to measure ourselves against the best.

"The lads reach the limit in every training session and it is fun to watch. They know it is now best to talk on the pitch."