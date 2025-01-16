Bayern are showing a reaction after last season's disappointment, says Kompany

MUNICH : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are proving they are hungry for success again and are delivering a reaction to their disappointing previous season, coach Vincent Kompany said after his team's 5-0 demolition of Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Bayern found no resistance from struggling Hoffenheim and bagged three goals in a span of 19 minutes in the first half to quickly put the game to bed.

They added two more goals after the break to restore their four point lead in the standings over champions Bayer Leverkusen, in second place on 38.

"I am happy with our performance and the mentality of the team," Kompany said. "We defended aggressively and played a good game. We must keep it up.

"We are showing in every game that we are hungry and showing a reaction after last season. We have to keep at it."

Bayern's Bundesliga dominance since 2013 ended last season when Bayer Leverkusen won the domestic league and Cup double without defeat.

The Bavarians have conceded just 13 league goals in 17 matches while scoring 53.

"We approached this game with a lot of respect for the opponents. For us it was not that we thought it would be easy but we have a lot of good players and today we showed a joy for the game," Kompany said.

Asked whether he thought his team could score 100 goals this season, the Belgian, in his first season in charge, said the amount of goals was not important for him.

"Over 100 goals? For me it is only about the next game and for us to remain dangerous," he said.