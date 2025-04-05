Bayern battle past 10-man Augsburg but Musiala is taken off injured

AUGSBURG, Germany : Bayern Munich came back from a goal down to beat hosts Augsburg 3-1 on Friday and move nine points clear at the top but the Bundesliga leaders saw Jamal Musiala taken off injured ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final.

Bayern, who host Serie A pacesetters Inter Milan in the first leg on Tuesday, are already without injured defenders Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano.

They are on 68 points with six games left, nine ahead of Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to lowly Heidenheim on Saturday.

Augsburg, undefeated in their previous 11 league matches, stunned their Bavarian rivals with Dimitris Gianoulis' superb 30th minute finish.

The visitors hit back three minutes before the break when Germany international Musiala turned in the box and beat goalkeeper Finn Dahmen with a low shot.

Bayern rattled the crossbar with Michael Olise's effort in the 52nd but then saw Musiala helped off the pitch with what looked like a muscle injury.

The game turned in the 59th minute when Augsburg had Cedric Zesiger sent off for a second booking. Bayern scored from the resulting free kick through Bundesliga top scorer Kane's diving header for his 23rd league goal of the campaign.

It was Kane's 78th goal in 84 matches across all competitions for Bayern.

Bayern's Leroy Sane, who had missed a golden chance minutes earlier, made sure of the three points with a deflected cross off Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima in stoppage time which was awarded as an own goal.