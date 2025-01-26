Bayern battle past Freiburg 2-1 to increase lead at the top

FREIBURG, Germany :Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich secured a nervous 2-1 victory at Freiburg on Saturday thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae to move six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians were eager to make amends following Wednesday's shock 3-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Champions League that put their automatic qualification for the round of 16 of the competition at risk.

They have now won all four of the league games this year and are on 48 points, six ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen who let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at RB Leipzig.

Vincent Kompany's team started well, hitting the post through Jamal Musiala before Bundesliga top scorer Kane put them in front in the 15th minute after a stunning turn on the edge of the box and a low drive for his 17th goal of the campaign.

Kane had combined with Eric Dier to score, making this the first time two Englishman have linked for a goal in the Bundesliga since records started in 2004-05.

Bayern defender Kim headed in at the near post from a corner nine minutes after the restart to make it 2-0 but it was far from over with the visitors easing off.

Freiburg pulled a goal back in the 68th minute through Matthias Ginter's header and went on the attack, carving out several chances for an equaliser but could not avoid a third straight league loss as they dropped to ninth in the standings.