Leaders Bayern battle past Wolfsburg 3-2 to open up seven-point gap

MUNICH, Germany : Leon Goretzka scored once in each half to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to a 3-2 victory over visiting VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday and open up a seven-point advantage over champions Bayer Leverkusen in second place.

The Bavarians hit the crossbar through Leroy Sane after three minutes before Goretzka fired them into a 20th-minute lead with his 22-metre shot going in off the post.

The Wolves needed just four minutes to level with their first chance through Mohamed Amoura but the hosts went back in front in the 39th after Michael Olise drilled in another long-range effort.

Bayern kept their foot on the gas and Goretzka headed in off the post just past the hour to make it 3-1 before Algeria international Amoura set up a tense finale with his second goal of the game in the 88th following a stunning run by substitute Tiago Tomas.

Bayern, who travel to Feyenoord for the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 45 points, seven ahead of champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are in action later on Saturday against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Wolfsburg are on 27 in seventh.