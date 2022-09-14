Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich

Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 13, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane scores their second goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 13, 2022 Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Lukas Barth
14 Sep 2022 04:58AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

It was an unhappy return to Munich for Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, who left the Bavarians in the summer after eight years, with the Germans now top of their group on six points from two matches.

Barcelona are on three points, along with Inter. Viktoria Plzen are in last place.

Barcelona were dominant for 50 minutes and have only themselves to blame for not taking the lead, with Lewandowski coming close twice and Pedri and Gavi also missing golden chances.

The hosts, who had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping them in the game, scored five minutes after the restart with defender Hernandez's header from a corner.

Before Barcelona had time to regroup, Bayern struck again when Jamal Musiala flicked a perfect pass for Sane and the Germany international slipped the ball past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri hit the post in the 63rd as Barca tried to bounce back but the Germans comfortably held on for the three points. They next host Czech side Plzen on Oct. 4.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.