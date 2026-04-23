Bayern beat Leverkusen 2-0 to reach first German Cup final in six years

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, April 22 : Treble-chasing Bayern Munich beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Wednesday with goals from Harry Kane and Luis Diaz to reach the German Cup final for the first time in six years.

The hosts were no match for the Bavarians, who were fresh from securing the league title on Sunday and in control for much of the game. Bayern also travel to Paris St Germain next week for their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Leverkusen tried to stay competitive for about 20 minutes but then found themselves 1-0 down with Kane drilling in from close range in the 22nd minute for his seventh goal in the competition this season.

"It was a top performance from start to finish," Kane said. "We pressed them and won the ball high. We should've scored more goals and decided the game earlier."

"Overall they didn't create many chances and we deserved the win. We said at the start of the season that the German Cup was a goal. I'm really happy we made it there."

The England international, who was man of the match and also leads the scorers' list in the Bundesliga with 32 goals, went close again in the 40th minute with a powerful shot that flew narrowly wide.

By halftime Bayern, without injured Serge Gnabry who will also miss the World Cup with an adductor muscle tear, had nine shots on goal to Leverkusen's zero.

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand is under pressure with his team also in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Yet his players became more aggressive after the break.

Nathan Tella tested Bayern's Manuel Neuer with a low drive in the 52nd minute but the keeper did well to palm it wide. The visitors, however, struck in stoppage time through Diaz to punch their ticket for the final. They will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and Freiburg.

"Since my first day at the club they have been talking about going back to Berlin and that we can bring them back there is a big thing for the club," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

"It feels like we don't have time to enjoy this success because we keep thinking of the next matches. But what matters is we are still in every competition."