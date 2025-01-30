Bayern beat Slovan 3-1 but miss out on automatic Champions League qualification

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich eased past Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday but the Germans missed out on a top-eight finish and automatic qualification and will go into a playoff for a spot in the Round of 16.

The Bavarians, needing a win by a large margin to have any chance of finishing in the top eight, had close to 80 per cent possession at the start.

The pressure paid off after eight minutes when Joshua Kimmich floated a cross into the box and the unmarked Thomas Mueller nodded in for the lead.

Bayern kept going forward but they needed a sensational save from keeper Manuel Neuer to deny Tigran Barseghyan what would have been a surprise equaliser on the break in the 28th.

Harry Kane came close before the break but did better in the 63rd when he headed in their second goal.

Bayern, who set a Champions League record with a 34th home game unbeaten in the group/league phase of the competition, were desperate to add more goals and Leroy Sane hit the woodwork before Kingsley Coman made it 3-0.

But they gave their opponents too much space and Slovan struck in second-half stoppage time through Marko Tolic to leave Bayern in 12th place on 15 points from their eight matches. Slovan finished 35th.

The top eight qualify automatically while the next 16 clubs go into the playoff stage. The draw for the playoff matches will take place on Friday.