Bayern boss Kompany stable but sidelined for weeks, says club director

Oct 24 : Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany remains in hospital in a stable condition after collapsing during reserve-team training on Friday but will be sidelined for weeks, the club's sporting director Max Eberl said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Belgian coach had been battling a virus in recent days and missed some training sessions.

Eberl said Bayern would prioritise his recovery and wait for a diagnosis before discussing any potential return.

"We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we'll discuss calmly what the recovery time is to be," Eberl told reporters in Munich. "We're not talking about days, but weeks. We all need to be clear on that."

Bayern postponed their reserve side's match following Kompany's collapse but never considered seeking a delay to Sunday's Bundesliga trip to Freiburg, Eberl said.

"I think the greatest joy for Vinnie would be for us to play well tomorrow and, ideally, get a positive result," he added.

"That would probably be one of the best things we could do to help him recover."

Assistant coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team against Freiburg and said he had spoken to Kompany solely to check on his well-being.

"I explained to him that we wouldn't be having any football conversations. It was just checking in on his health and making sure he's OK," Danks said.

"All the football operations are in our hands and we'll work together as a team to keep the club moving forward."

Bayern lead the Bundesliga with 14 points from six matches, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, while third-placed Freiburg are one point behind.