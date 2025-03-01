Bayern bounce back from early setback to secure 3-1 win at Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany : Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down to maintain their place at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

The win keeps Bayern comfortably atop the Bundesliga with 61 points, 11 ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, though they have played one match more.

Stuttgart took the lead in the 34th minute through Angelo Stiller, who struck a left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

In first half stoppage time, Bayern equalised as Michael Olise made a perfectly timed run and finished with ease.

Bayern turned the match around in the 64th minute when a quick-thinking Leon Goretzka intercepted the ball from a defender inside the box and calmly slotted it home to give the leaders a 2-1 lead.

Stuttgart made another mistake just before the end when Josha Vagnoman attempted to play the ball back to keeper Alexander Nubel, only for Kingsley Coman to intercept it and slot it in from distance to give Bayern their third and final goal.