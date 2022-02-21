Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern captain Neuer returns to training after surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern captain Neuer returns to training after surgery

Bayern captain Neuer returns to training after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 5, 2022 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

21 Feb 2022 10:20PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 10:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has stepped up his recovery after knee surgery this month and the goalkeeper has completed his first running session, the German champions said on Monday.

Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league victory over RB Leipzig on Feb. 5, keeping out a late effort by Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga win and draw level with club great Oliver Kahn.

In the 35-year-old's absence, Bayern were beaten 4-2 in the league by Bochum and snatched a 1-1 draw against Salzburg in the Champions League round of 16 before ending their worst run of results for 10 months with a 4-1 win over Greuther Fuerth.

"The next step on the road back! Manuel Neuer completed a first running session at Saebener Strasse on Monday," Bayern said in a statement https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2022/02/manuel-neuer-starts-running-again.

The club have not said when Neuer will return to action but German media reports said he could be out until mid-March.

Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table as they chase a 10th consecutive title.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us