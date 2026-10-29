Bayern coach Kompany discharged from hospital, says club

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 28 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital following his collapse in training last week due to a meningeal irritation, board member for sports Max Eberl said on Wednesday.

The Belgian coach had been rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a second team training session. He had been nursing a virus in the days before his collapse and had missed some of his team's training sessions.

"Given the circumstances, he’s doing well," Eberl told ARD broadcaster ahead of the German Cup game against Magdeburg on Wednesday. "He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us."

"It’s a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. "He will now rest and take medication, and I am certain that he will very soon be back on the touchline, operating at 100 per cent."

No date has been set for Kompany’s return, with Eberl saying the Belgian would resume his duties only after receiving medical clearance.

His assistant, Aaron Danks, has been in charge of the team since then and was on the bench for their 3-1 win at Freiburg. Bundesliga leaders Bayern face title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.