Bayern coach Kompany hopes to have fit squad for season finale

MUNICH, Germany, March 13 : Bayern Munich will have a fully fit squad after this month's international break and going into a title-chasing finale, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday, amid a growing injury list and a busy match schedule.

The Bundesliga leaders, in the running for three titles, were already without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Hiroki Ito when second-choice keeper Jonas Urbig suffered a concussion and Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies picked up injuries in Tuesday's 6-1 Champions League round of 16 first leg at Atalanta.

They will all be unavailable for Saturday's league game at Bayer Leverkusen, and Kompany said this month's international break was coming at just the right time to give his players time to recover. Veteran Sven Ulreich will be in goal on Saturday.

"It could have been worse," Kompany told a press conference. "Jonas will hopefully be back sometime next week. Jamal, maybe next week he will train again. For Phonzie the international break will help and I hope we will have a full squad after the international break. That is positive for the final stretch of the season."

The Bavarians lead the Bundesliga on 66 points, 11 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, with nine matches left. They are also through to the German Cup semi-finals where they will face Leverkusen on April 22. They host Atalanta in Munich next week for the return leg.

The Bundesliga will break in the last week of March for internationals and World Cup playoffs and will resume on April 4.

Canada international Davies has been ruled out for the World Cup co-hosts' friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia.

"The good thing is there are no bad long-term injuries," Kompany said. "It is just frustrating for the lads who just want to play."

Kompany, however, could have top striker Harry Kane back in the squad for Saturday, after the England captain missed their last two matches with a minor muscle injury.

"He might play tomorrow," the coach said. "He had a full week of training. We didn't take any risks with him. We can't let up, even though we're 11 points ahead. If Harry is fit, he'll play."