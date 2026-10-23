Logo
Logo

Sport

Bayern coach Kompany taken to hospital-reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bayern coach Kompany taken to hospital-reports

Bayern coach Kompany taken to hospital-reports

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2026 Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

23 Oct 2026 11:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 23 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell during training on Friday, several German media reported on Friday.

The Belgian, who had been nursing a virus in recent days, was coaching his team before feeling unwell and being rushed to hospital.

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

Reuters has reached out to the club for a comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement