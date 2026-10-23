Bayern coach Kompany taken to hospital-reports

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 23 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell during training on Friday, several German media reported on Friday.

The Belgian, who had been nursing a virus in recent days, was coaching his team before feeling unwell and being rushed to hospital.

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

Reuters has reached out to the club for a comment.