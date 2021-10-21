Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 - club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 - club

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 - club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 17, 2021 Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann gives instructions to his players REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

21 Oct 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Thursday, a day after he missed their 4-0 Champions League win at Benfica in Lisbon with "flu-like symptoms."

"He (Nagelsmann) will return to Munich separately with an ambulance flight and will go into home isolation," the German champions said in a statement.

Bayern are due to fly home on Thursday.

The 34-year-old had been ruled out for managing the game about an hour before kickoff and was replaced by his assistants.

In his first season in charge, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga title race and are aiming for a 10th consecutive league crown while also topping their Champions League Group E with three wins from three games.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us